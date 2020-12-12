AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Britain finalises free trade pact with Vietnam

AFP 12 Dec 2020

HANOI: Britain and Vietnam on Friday finalised a free trade agreement, the second deal London has reached in Southeast Asia in as many days while deadlock continues over post-Brexit European Union arrangements. The deal with Vietnam comes into force January 1, 2021 and will be Britain's third, following Thursday's pact with Singapore and October's first post-Brexit trade deal with Japan.

Vietnam stands to benefit from tariff savings of £114 million ($150.6 million) on its exports while British exports will be £36 million better off, with 99 percent of tariffs eliminated once the agreement is fully implemented. British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Vietnam's Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh on Friday finalised the deal which basically locks in the benefits of London's existing trading relationship with Vietnam under an EU deal.

"For sure this will be momentum for reform activities of Vietnam," Anh told reporters.

"Investors and businesses from the UK as well as partners in Vietnam will have big opportunities to take part in the process of restructuring and an investment wave to Vietnam to form new supply chains."

The ministers expect the deal will further boost bilateral trade, which tripled between 2010 and 2019 to $7.5 billion. John Walsh from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology's business school in Hanoi said the deal showed Vietnam was becoming increasingly confident in negotiating bilateral pacts.

Britain finalises free trade pact with Vietnam

PM briefed about 'positive' developments

Jul-Nov remittances up 27 percent YoY

SPI decreases 0.26 percent WoW

'TREK' launched: PM for exploring untapped potential of ecotourism

Virgin Atlantic's maiden flight lands in Islamabad

EU DisinfoLab report: Pakistan seeks probe into India's propaganda

EU leaders agree climate target, budget after wrangles

Operations of two fertilizer plants allowed by cabinet

FTO takes action against delay in refunds under FASTER

External public debt stands at $77.9 billion: EAD

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.