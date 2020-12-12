Actress Barbara Windsor dies

LONDON: Actress Barbara Windsor, best known as the buxom, blonde-haired star of Britain's hit "Carry On" film franchise, has died at the age of 83, her husband said Friday. Windsor made nine appearances in the innuendo-laden comedy films, and later became a mainstay as pub landlady Peggy Mitchell in the popular television soap opera "EastEnders".

She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and campaigned for better care for those suffering with dementia and associated diseases. Her husband, Scott Mitchell, who was at her side in the London care home when she died.