Last solar eclipse of year on 14th

KARACHI: The year's last solar eclipse is happening on Dec 14, next week, but could not be seen in Pakistan, the Met Office said on Friday. The astronomical event will be however visible on next Monday from countries of Africa, parts of South America, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian ocean region and Antarctica. This complete, solar eclipse is the last event of 2020, will start partially concealing at 18:34 PST. The full phase of eclipse will be at 19:33 PST and will reach its general eclipse at 21:13 PST. At 22:54 PST, the sun will be going through its total eclipse ending and at 23:53 PST it will reach its partial concealment.

