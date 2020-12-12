AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
Pakistan

PPP seeks by-polls on three PA seats in Sindh

Recorder Report 12 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has written a letter to the chief Election commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan for holding by-election in three provincial assembly seats in Sindh which are long overdue and once again been postponed by the Election Commission until 30th January 2021.

For this purpose, PPP Senator Haider has written a letter to the CEC. In his letter, he said that this postponement of by-election amounts to disenfranchisement of the voters of these three constituencies. He wrote that these constituencies are in rural Sindh, where threat of Covid-19 is nearly non-existent. These three constituencies are PS-52 Umarkot, PS-88 Malir, and PS-43 Sanghar.

He said that elections were held recently in Gilgit-Baltistan and also in the United States, despite Covid-19 pandemic. The Sindh government has taken excellent measures to control and combat the pandemic, and is capable of enforcing all safety measures in areas which are less affected by the pandemic.

The PPP leader further wrote that Article 224 (4) of the Constitution clearly says that by-election be held within 60 days, if a seat is vacated. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had repeatedly threatened opposition of by-election saying that if the opposition were to resign from their seats he would hold by-elections on those seats.

