Pakistan confers civil award on Chinese commerce minister

BEIJING: Pakistan has awarded Zhong Shan, Minister for Commerce with the "Hilal-i-Pakistan" award in recognition of his outstanding services towards Pakistan and strengthening of Pakistan-China relations. According to Gwadar Pro, Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque conferred the "Hilal-i-Pakistan" civil award of Pakistan upon Zhong Shan, on behalf of the President of Pakistan at a special Investiture Ceremony held at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. Speaking at the ceremony, the Ambassador said the award recognized Zhong's contributions as a great friend of Pakistan and an ardent advocate of Pakistan-China friendship.