Markets
Shipping Intelligence
12 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (December 11, 2020).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Admiraly Rice Asia Marine 04.12.2020
Spirt
MW-2 Captain Rice East Wind 03.12.2020
Yahnis-1
MW-4 Pacific Talent Coal Sino Trans 08.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Glovis Maple Coal Ocean World 08.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Orient Sky Coal Sinotrans 07.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Pretude Palm Oil Alpine 10.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Josephine Containers Maersk Pak 09.12.2020
Maersk
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINERS TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Aristomenis Containers Hapag 10.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Darya Devi Soyabean Alpine 07.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Epic Bermuda LPG Ocean Services 09.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL SC Brilliant Chemicals Alpine 10.12.2020
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Deebal LNG Alpine 11.12.2020
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
PM The
Belechick Containers MSC Pak 11.12.2020
Mystic Eagle Coal Ocean World -do-
Analipsl Lady Gas Oil Trans Marine -do-
Tiger Summer Chemicals East Wind Waiting for Berth
NCC Najd Palm Oil Alpine -
Songa Diamond Palm Oil Alpine -
Gao Cheng-2 Palm Oil Alpine -
The Black Smith Palm Oil Trans Marine -
Gulf Pear Crude Oil Alpine -
Star Sirus Canola Alpine -
Mega Benefit Soyabean Ocean Services -
Shao Shan-5 Wheat Ocean World -
Papi-S Wheat Asia Marine -
Kita LNG GAC -
Gas Zeus LPG M. International -
Yangtze Classic Steel Product Asia -
Orhan Rice GSA -
Da Liang Project Cargo Cosco -
Han Hui Project Cargo Legend -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
APL Antwerp Containers CMA CGM 11.12.2020
Safmarine
Nyassa Containers Maersk Pak -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
SC Brilliant Chemicals Alpin 11.12.2020
Josephine
Maersk Containers Alpin -do-
Aristomenis Containers Hapag -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.