KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (December 11, 2020).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Admiraly Rice Asia Marine 04.12.2020 Spirt MW-2 Captain Rice East Wind 03.12.2020 Yahnis-1 MW-4 Pacific Talent Coal Sino Trans 08.12.2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Glovis Maple Coal Ocean World 08.12.2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Orient Sky Coal Sinotrans 07.12.2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Pretude Palm Oil Alpine 10.12.2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Josephine Containers Maersk Pak 09.12.2020 Maersk ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINERS TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Aristomenis Containers Hapag 10.12.2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Darya Devi Soyabean Alpine 07.12.2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Epic Bermuda LPG Ocean Services 09.12.2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL SC Brilliant Chemicals Alpine 10.12.2020 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Deebal LNG Alpine 11.12.2020 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= PM The Belechick Containers MSC Pak 11.12.2020 Mystic Eagle Coal Ocean World -do- Analipsl Lady Gas Oil Trans Marine -do- Tiger Summer Chemicals East Wind Waiting for Berth NCC Najd Palm Oil Alpine - Songa Diamond Palm Oil Alpine - Gao Cheng-2 Palm Oil Alpine - The Black Smith Palm Oil Trans Marine - Gulf Pear Crude Oil Alpine - Star Sirus Canola Alpine - Mega Benefit Soyabean Ocean Services - Shao Shan-5 Wheat Ocean World - Papi-S Wheat Asia Marine - Kita LNG GAC - Gas Zeus LPG M. International - Yangtze Classic Steel Product Asia - Orhan Rice GSA - Da Liang Project Cargo Cosco - Han Hui Project Cargo Legend - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= APL Antwerp Containers CMA CGM 11.12.2020 Safmarine Nyassa Containers Maersk Pak -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= SC Brilliant Chemicals Alpin 11.12.2020 Josephine Maersk Containers Alpin -do- Aristomenis Containers Hapag -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020