Dec 12, 2020
Recorder Report 12 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (December 11, 2020).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Admiraly       Rice           Asia Marine        04.12.2020
                  Spirt
MW-2              Captain        Rice           East Wind          03.12.2020
                  Yahnis-1
MW-4              Pacific Talent Coal           Sino Trans         08.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Glovis Maple   Coal           Ocean World        08.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Orient Sky     Coal           Sinotrans          07.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Pretude        Palm Oil       Alpine             10.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Josephine      Containers     Maersk Pak         09.12.2020
                  Maersk
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINERS TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Aristomenis    Containers     Hapag              10.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Darya Devi     Soyabean       Alpine             07.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Epic Bermuda   LPG            Ocean Services     09.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              SC Brilliant   Chemicals      Alpine             10.12.2020
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Deebal            LNG            Alpine                            11.12.2020
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
PM The
Belechick         Containers     MSC Pak                           11.12.2020
Mystic Eagle      Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Analipsl Lady     Gas Oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Tiger Summer      Chemicals      East Wind                  Waiting for Berth
NCC Najd          Palm Oil       Alpine                                     -
Songa Diamond     Palm Oil       Alpine                                     -
Gao Cheng-2       Palm Oil       Alpine                                     -
The Black Smith   Palm Oil       Trans Marine                               -
Gulf Pear         Crude Oil      Alpine                                     -
Star Sirus        Canola         Alpine                                     -
Mega Benefit      Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
Shao Shan-5       Wheat          Ocean World                                -
Papi-S            Wheat          Asia Marine                                -
Kita              LNG            GAC                                        -
Gas Zeus          LPG            M. International                           -
Yangtze Classic   Steel Product  Asia                                       -
Orhan             Rice           GSA                                        -
Da Liang          Project Cargo  Cosco                                      -
Han Hui           Project Cargo  Legend                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
APL Antwerp       Containers     CMA CGM                           11.12.2020
Safmarine
Nyassa            Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
SC Brilliant      Chemicals      Alpin                             11.12.2020
Josephine
Maersk            Containers     Alpin                                   -do-
Aristomenis       Containers     Hapag                                   -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Comments are closed on this story.