AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US wheat soars on supply worries as Russia eyes export curbs

  • Russia considering wheat export tax, grain export quota.
  • Concerns rising about tightening wheat supplies.
  • Tightening supplies underpin corn, soybeans.
Reuters 12 Dec 2020

CHICAGO: US wheat futures surged on Friday on concerns about thinning global supplies after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) slashed its grain stocks outlook and as top supplier Russia pondered export curbs.

Corn and soy futures also rose as tightening supplies, particularly of soybeans, and lingering concerns about South American crops amid dry early-season weather supported prices.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat was on pace for its strongest weekly gain in five months. Corn was poised for a modest weekly advance, which would be its fifth in six weeks, while soybeans were about steady for the week.

Grain markets were propelled higher by wheat a day after the USDA cut its supply outlook and as Russia considers imposing a wheat export tax and a grain export quota to help stabilize rising domestic food prices.

Meanwhile, Russia's Sovecon agriculture consultancy downgraded its 2021 wheat crop forecast on Friday, citing the worst crop conditions in a decade.

"Global wheat stocks in that report were 5 million tonnes below trade expectations, US stocks came down and there's news about Russia wanting to put quotas and taxes on exports. Wheat is rightfully leading this market higher," said Craig Turner, senior ag broker at Daniels Trading.

CBOT March wheat futures were up 21-1/2 cents at $6.18 a bushel at 11:47 a.m. CST (1747 GMT). The contract has gained 8.5% in three days, the strongest performance for a most-active wheat contract since March.

January soybean futures were up 6 cents at $11.58-3/4 a bushel, while March corn gained 2 cents to $4.23-1/4 a bushel.

Investors are monitoring South American corn and soy prospects following dry early-season weather in key production areas.

Widespread rains are expected in central and southern Brazil and northern Argentina next week, while a drier pattern envelops northern Brazil, according to meteorologists.

US wheat futures

US wheat soars on supply worries as Russia eyes export curbs

In major cabinet reshuffle, Sheikh Rashid appointed as Federal Minister for Interior

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as Federal Minister, takes charge of Finance

Lahore administration seals 55 shops, eight restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs

EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters