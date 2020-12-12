AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
World

French new COVID-19 infections up again, but intensive care cases below target

  • early December's partial easing has led to an increase in infection rates and the daily count has not dropped to the 5,000 set by the government as a precondition for further loosening.
  • The total case count since the start of the pandemic rose to 2.35 million.
Reuters 12 Dec 2020

PARIS: France reported 13,406 new coronavirus infections on Friday, fewer than Thursday's 13,750 but well above the 11,221 reported last Friday, while intensive care cases dropped again and are now well below a government target.

After falling for weeks following the November lockdown, early December's partial easing has led to an increase in infection rates and the daily count has not dropped to the 5,000 set by the government as a precondition for further loosening.

But the number of people in intensive care - the most important measure of a health system's ability to deal with the disease - dropped again by 75 to 2,884 and is now well within the government target level of 2,500 to 3,000, health ministry data showed.

The total case count since the start of the pandemic rose to 2.35 million, while the number of deaths rose by 627 to 57,567. Friday's reported toll included 304 hospital deaths, compared to 292 on Thursday, and a three-day batch of 323 retirement home deaths.

On Thursday, the French government postponed a further planned easing of lockdown measures by three weeks and said that an 8 p.m. curfew from Dec. 15 would remain in place for New Year's eve but will be waived for Christmas.

