Leonardo signs 200mn euro financing deal with EIB

MILAN: Leonardo has signed a 200 million euro ($242.30 million) financing deal with the European Investment Bank to support investments in technological development, the Italian aerospace and defence group said on Friday.

The loan will be focused in developing high-tech products, cybersecurity services, advanced manufacturing and production efficiency, the group said in a statement.

It said the accord was aimed at supporting investment projects planned in the group's industrial plan against the background of the Covid-19 pandemic.