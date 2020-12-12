Business & Finance
Leonardo signs 200mn euro financing deal with EIB
- The loan will be focused in developing high-tech products, cybersecurity services, advanced manufacturing and production efficiency.
- It said the accord was aimed at supporting investment projects planned in the group's industrial plan.
12 Dec 2020
MILAN: Leonardo has signed a 200 million euro ($242.30 million) financing deal with the European Investment Bank to support investments in technological development, the Italian aerospace and defence group said on Friday.
The loan will be focused in developing high-tech products, cybersecurity services, advanced manufacturing and production efficiency, the group said in a statement.
It said the accord was aimed at supporting investment projects planned in the group's industrial plan against the background of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Pakistan urges UN, EU to probe report exposing Indian propaganda network
Leonardo signs 200mn euro financing deal with EIB
In major cabinet reshuffle, Sheikh Rashid appointed as Federal Minister for Interior
Abdul Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as Federal Minister, takes charge of Finance
Lahore administration seals 55 shops, eight restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs
EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM
COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference
Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn
Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices
Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks
US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval
India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases
Read more stories
Comments