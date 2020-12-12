AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Asian Champions League semi-final moved to preserve pitch for final

  • Asian soccer's governing body said the decision was made to preserve the Al Janoub Stadium pitch for the Dec. 19 continental final between the winner of Sunday's game and Iran's Persepolis.
  • Iran's Persepolis qualified for the decider after coming through a centralised tournament featuring team.
Reuters 12 Dec 2020

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday it has shifted Sunday's Asian Champions League east zone semi-final between Vissel Kobe and Ulsan Hyundai from Doha's Al Janoub Stadium to the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Asian soccer's governing body said the decision was made to preserve the Al Janoub Stadium pitch for the Dec. 19 continental final between the winner of Sunday's game and Iran's Persepolis, who have qualified from the west zone.

Former champions Ulsan Hyundai beat Beijing Guoan 2-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium before Japan's Vissel Kobe reached the last-four with a 7-6 penalty shootout win against Suwon Bluewings at the same venue in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

The AFC said in a statement it agreed to the change of venue for the semi-final following a proposal by the Qatar Football Association.

Iran's Persepolis qualified for the decider after coming through a centralised tournament featuring teams from the western half of the continent.

Asian Football Confederation

Asian Champions League semi-final moved to preserve pitch for final

In major cabinet reshuffle, Sheikh Rashid appointed as Federal Minister for Interior

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as Federal Minister, takes charge of Finance

Lahore administration seals 55 shops, eight restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs

EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters