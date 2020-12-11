People belonging to all faiths enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed that people belonging to all religions and faiths, who were citizens of Pakistan, enjoyed equal rights.

He said that highlighting Islamophobia and the sensitivity about the respect and sanctity of Holy Prophet (PBUH) at international level is the real service to Islamic faith.

The prime minister was talking to Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, who called on him here.

During the meeting, they talked about awareness campaign, through Ulema and Mashaikh, regarding the protection from COVID-19 pandemic.