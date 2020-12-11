Razak assures to examine for resolving PEFMA issues

ISLAMABAD: The Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday assured the representatives of Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturers Association (PEFMA) that problems being faced in the industry would be examined in detail and also to be resolved.

Razak Dawood advised the representatives of PEFMA to explore high-end markets.

He strongly advised the association to get its members certified with the International Certification agencies and acquire the certifications which are a prerequisite for entry into the high-end markets.

He also urged the fan industry to invest a part of its export earnings in Research and Development (R/D).

Assuring full support of the Government for the promotion of the fan industry on sound footing, Razak Dawood demanded the representatives of the association to recommend professional experts for the "Fan Export Council", which was being considered in the forthcoming, Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF).

The Fan Export Council will include all the related stakeholders and it will develop a long-term vision for the fan’s industry.

The senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) were also present.

While the PEFMA representatives highlighted their concerns on continued loss of competitiveness by the fan industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman PEFMA,Fahad Rafiq informed that various segments of industry were facing extreme shortages of copper and aluminium raw material.

These included manufactures of fan,utensils,electrical wires,car parts,kitchenware, die casting,machining,and aluminium window frame manufacturers,etc.

He informed that this was due to a sudden spike in exports of these materials which have resulted in quadrupling their prices in the local market.

He informed that,keeping in view the demand of the industry,the exports of raw material are mostly restricted or banned in India, China and Malaysia and even the UAE.

The Association informed that copper and aluminium ingots carry negligible value addition of 2%.

It also informed that there is 25% Regulatory Duty (RD) on export of copper scrap but there is none on export of aluminium ingots and scrap.

The Association requested imposition of RD on export of copper and aluminium ingots so that the export of Fans, which is a value added product, does not suffer.