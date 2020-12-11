World
COVID-19 cases in England fall below 500,000, ONS estimate shows
- The Office for National Statistics reckoned 481,500 people in England had COVID-19 during the week from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, down 8% on the previous week.
11 Dec 2020
LONDON: The number of people in England with COVID-19 fell below 500,000 last week for the first time since mid-October, an official estimate showed on Friday.
The Office for National Statistics reckoned 481,500 people in England had COVID-19 during the week from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, down 8% on the previous week.
The estimate, formulated with the University of Oxford, is based on samples of the population.
