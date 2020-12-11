Markets
Wall Street slips at open as stimulus doubts resurface
- The S&P 500 dropped 16 points, or 0.44pc, to 3,652.10, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.45 points, or 0.53pc, to 12.340.35.
11 Dec 2020
Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Friday as delays over a new fiscal stimulus package and surging coronavirus infections dented sentiment even as regulators moved toward emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.77 points, or 0.22pc, at 29,934.49 after the market opened.
The S&P 500 dropped 16 points, or 0.44pc, to 3,652.10, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.45 points, or 0.53pc, to 12.340.35.
Pakistan urges UN, EU to probe report exposing Indian propaganda network
Wall Street slips at open as stimulus doubts resurface
In major cabinet reshuffle, Sheikh Rashid appointed as Federal Minister for Interior
Abdul Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as Federal Minister, takes charge of Finance
Lahore administration seals 55 shops, eight restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs
EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM
COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference
Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn
Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices
Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks
US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval
India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases
Read more stories
Comments