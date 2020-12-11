Markets
TSX falls on weakness in energy stocks, U.S. stimulus worries
- The energy sector dropped 1.1pc as U.S. crude prices fell 0.1pc a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.3pc.
11 Dec 2020
Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, weighed down by weakness in energy stocks, while concerns over delays to a new U.S. stimulus package further dented sentiment.
Meanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday raised the possibility of U.S. stimulus negotiations dragging on through Christmas.
At 09:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 72.79 points, or 0.41pc, at 17,520.55.
