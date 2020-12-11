World
Italian prime minister says EU needs to prepare for a ‘hard Brexit’
- Italy has been highly supportive of Britain since the country voted to leave the EU bloc and has consistently stressed the need for all sides to make compromises to secure a deal.
11 Dec 2020
BRUSSELS: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday that Europe needed to prepare for a "hard Brexit", as fundamental issues still separated Britain from its former European Union partners in trade talks.
But speaking to reporters after an EU summit, Conte struck a downbeat tone. "Time is running out and we need to prepare for a hard Brexit," he said, referring to the possibility of Britain walking away without a trade accord.
