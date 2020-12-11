World
U.S. to approve of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in coming days
11 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: U.S. approval of Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine should come within days, with the first Americans getting immunized as early as Monday or Tuesday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Friday.
Azar, speaking on ABC News's "Good Morning America" program, added that the FDA had informed the drugmaker it planned to move forward toward authorization.
The federal government would also work with the company to get the vaccine shipped out, he added.
