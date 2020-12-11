Markets
Ukraine 2020 grain harvest 99pc complete at 64.3mn tonnes
KYIV: Ukraine has harvested 64.3 million tonnes of grain from 99pc of the sowing area as of Dec. 11, the economy ministry said on Friday.
It said farmers had almost completed the 2020 corn harvest, threshing 28.8 million tonnes of the commodity from 98pc of the sowing area.
The economy ministry has said it expects the 2020 grain crop to fall to about 65 million tonnes from 2019's record 75.1 million tonnes because of adverse weather.
