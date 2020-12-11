Philippines buyers purchase feed wheat and soymeal

HAMBURG: A group of importers in the Philippines purchased about 100,000 tonnes of feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia and about 90,000 tonnes of soymeal expected to come from the United States in a tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said on Friday.

The Australian feed wheat was estimated to have been purchased at between $260 and $265 a tonne c&f, traders said.

Wheat shipment was sought between February and April 2021.

The soymeal was expected to be sourced from the United States, with shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, they said.

Two 45,000 tonne soymeal consignments were purchased.

One soymeal consignment was bought for March 16 and April 5 shipment if sourced from Argentina or U.S. Gulf coast or between March 26 and April 15 if from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast.

The second soymeal consignment was bought for shipment between April 6 and April 26 if from Argentina or the U.S. Gulf coast or between April 16 and May 6 if from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast.

Soymeal prices were unavailable.