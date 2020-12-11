World
Indonesia reports record number of daily number of COVID-19 deaths
11 Dec 2020
JAKARTA: Indonesia on Friday reported 6,310 coronavirus infections and 175 deaths, the highest number of fatalities in a day, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.
With Friday's data, Indonesia's total number of cases rose to 605,243, while the number of deaths rose to 18,511, both are the highest tallies in Southeast Asia.
