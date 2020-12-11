Sindh reports 1,489 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths in past 24 hrs

Sindh on Friday recorder 1,489 new infections of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 23 more death in past 24 hours.

Giving daily briefing, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that a total of 11,537 test were carried out during the period, out of which 1,489 or 12.9 per cent turned out to be positive.

About 862 patients recovered over the period, taking the number of recoveries to 165,466 patients.

He said that 2,4137 patients are under treatment at present, 2,4248 of whom are in home isolation, 16 at isolation centres and 873 at different hospitals.

The CM added the condition of 777 patients is stated to be critical while 94 of them have been put on ventilators.

Out of the total new infections, 1,067 were detected in Karachi, including 364 in South, 341 East, 150 Central, 88 Korangi, 63 West and 61 Malir.