Sluggish demand for dollars supports Kenyan shilling
11 Dec 2020
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Friday as demand for hard currency remained subdued, traders said.
At 0720 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.45/111.65 per dollar, the same as Thursday's closing rate.
