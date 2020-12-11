Pakistan urges UN, EU to probe report exposing Indian propaganda network

Pakistan on Friday asked the United Nations, Europe Union and other UN Human Rights Council to investigate a massive disinformation and propaganda campaign being "run by India".

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Moeed Yusuf, addressing to media said that Pakistan has been continuously alerting the international community about India’s intentions and that report "corroborated our stance and stamped our claims".

The investigation report titled ‘Indian Chronicles’ uncovered a network consisting of 265 fake local media outlets in 65 countries, serving New Delhi’s interest as well as multiple dubious think tanks and NGOs.

The investigation revealed that the Indian network aims to reinforce pro-New Delhi and anti-Pakistan, anti-China content in India.

"Pakistan has been informing the world about India's activities for a long time. The country also launched a full-fledged campaign against Pakistan with regards to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)," the Foreign Minister maintained.

"We urge the UN human rights machinery, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as well as human rights experts to take a serious look as to how a prestigious platform such as the human rights council was thus misused," said Qureshi.

Speaking on the occasion, Moeed Yusuf said that India has breached international laws by using the names of the UN and EU to defame Pakistan.

Referencing India, he said that the enemy Pakistan is dealing with is not a country anymore but it has turned into a mafia.

"Pakistan will pursue a proactive policy against India's propaganda and we will convey our narrative and stance to every possible forum," said Yusuf.