Ugandan shilling flat on thin importer and banks' demand
11 Dec 2020
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was flat on Friday as subdued appetite for hard currency among commercial banks and importers continued to offer support.
At 0952 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,670/3,680, unchanged from Thursday's closing rate.
