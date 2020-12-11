China to keep economic operations 'within reasonable range' in 2021

BEIJING: China will expand domestic demand and step up opening up, and keep economic operations "within a reasonable range" in 2021, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday.

The government will step up its anti-trust efforts and prevent the disorderly expansion of capital, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

China will also ensure no large-scale resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, the politburo said.