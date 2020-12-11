Afghan government and Taliban agree Islamic law to guide peace talks

On Thursday, negotiations from the Afghan government and the Taliban have agreed to have the teachings of Islamic Law to guide their peace talks, and provide a platform for a post-war Afghanistan.

In a document procured by the Associated Press, a 21-point list of rules and procedures were laid out, and shed light on what the talks are focusing on at the moment.

This breakthrough comes after talks between the concerned parties hit an impasse, which subsequently led to a rapid escalation in violence and internal strife.

The breakthrough can prove to be significant as both sides could soon start to negotiate on issues that could potentially end decades of fighting in Afghanistan, and determine the country's post-war future. The document postulated that constitutional changes and the rights of women and minorities are also expected to be on the agenda.

American troop levels in Afghanistan are expected to be reduced to 2500 by January, according to United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, adding that the forces would operate from “a couple of larger bases,” along with several smaller ones, in order to continue combatting extremist groups and training the Afghan defense forces.

The document states that "Afghanistan’s honor and dignity lies in its Islamic identity and national unity", adding that "it is only through the implementation of Islamic justice that Afghanistan can protect its sovereignty and avoid direct and indirect interference".