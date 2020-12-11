AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Sri Lankan shares extend rally on consumer staples strength

  • The benchmark stock index ended up marginally at 6,614.56 and has gained 7.9pc so far this year.
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares ended higher for a 14th straight session and sixth straight week on Friday, led by gains in consumer staples stocks.

The benchmark stock index ended up marginally at 6,614.56 and has gained 7.9pc so far this year.

S&P slashed Sri Lanka's credit rating to "CCC+/C" on Friday, citing concerns that risks to the island nation's debt servicing capacity have risen as the COVID-19 pandemic has squeezed the government's ability to generate earnings.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 305.87 million from 476.73 million, compared to the last full trading day.

Melstacorp Plc and Hemas Holdings Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, gaining 14.1pc and 4.1pc, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 184.1 million rupees ($987,660.94) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 186.35 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:44 GMT, 0.3pc lower for the day compared to last session's close of 185.8, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 2.79pc so far this year.

