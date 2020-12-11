AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
Hubco, DHA plan to develop Sea Water Reverse Osmosis Project

  • Hubco and DHA also plan to develop a five million gallons per day of potable water project based on Sea Water Reverse Osmosis technology for which Hubco already possesses the first right of refusal.
Ali Ahmed Updated 11 Dec 2020

The Independent Power Producer (IPP), Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Defence Officers Housing Authority, Karachi (“DHA”) with respect to the revival of DHA Cogen Limited.

The revival of DHA Cogen Limited will generate 84 MW of electric power for supplying to K-Electric and provide 3 million gallons per day of potable water for supplying to Cantonment Board Clifton, informed Hubco on Friday.

Additionally, Hubco and DHA also plan to develop a five million gallons per day of potable water project based on Sea Water Reverse Osmosis technology for which Hubco already possesses the first right of refusal.

The company informed that the purpose of this MOU is to jointly evaluate the commercial and technical viability of revival of DHA Cogen Limited and setting up the 5 million gallons per day Sea Water Reverse Osmosis Project at the site of DHA Cogen Limited.

It is pertinent to mention that Hubco, an independent power producer has over 1600MW combined installed capacity from its 3 plants. It owns an RFO-fired power station of 1,200 MW in Balochistan, at Hub, which is its base plant. It also owns a 214 MW combined cycle RFO-fired power station in Narowal, Punjab, and also holds 75 percent controlling interest in Laraib Energy Limited, which owns and operates a run-off-the-river hydel power plant near Mangla Dam in AJK.

