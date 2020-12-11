Pakistan
Chaudhry Fawad asks opposition to postpone politics of protests
- He emphasized on reducing conflicts for the sake of the country which is passing through a difficult time owing to the increasing cases of COVID-19.
11 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday stressed that the politics of protests should be postponed by the opposition in the larger interest of the public.
In a tweet, the federal minister stated that it was necessary to create an amicable atmosphere for dialogue.
"The people who are generally respected and are considered as reputable before the government and the opposition must come forward and play their role in improving the atmosphere of dialogue between the government and the opposition", Chaudhry Fawad said.
He emphasized on reducing conflicts for the sake of the country which is passing through a difficult time owing to the increasing cases of COVID-19.
In major cabinet reshuffle, Sheikh Rashid appointed as Federal Minister for Interior
Chaudhry Fawad asks opposition to postpone politics of protests
Abdul Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as Federal Minister, takes charge of Finance
Lahore administration seals 55 shops, eight restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs
EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM
COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference
Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn
Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices
Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks
US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval
India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases
US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran
Read more stories
Comments