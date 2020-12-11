Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI: Four ships namely, Aristomenis, Orient Sky, Prelude and SC Brilliant carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Chemicals were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Electric Power Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively on Thursday, December 10.

Meanwhile four more ships, MP The Belichick, Gulf Peal, Analipsi Lady and Kita scheduled to load/offload Containers, Crude oil, Gas oil and Natural Gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Friday morning.

PQA berths were engaged by twelve ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals, Natural gas, Petroleum gas and Palm oil respectively during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier, Deebal sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and three more ships, Chemicals carrier ‘SC Brilliant’ and Container vessels ‘Josephine Maersk’ and ‘Aristomenis’ are expected to sail from EVTL and QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 228,483 tonnes, comprising 173,424 tonnes imports cargo and 55,059 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,063 Containers (1,539 TEUs imports and 2,524 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

A total of Nineteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, MP The Belichick, Mystic Eagle and Analipsi Lady carrying Containers, Coal and Gas oil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT and FOTCO respectively on Friday, December 11, while two more container vessels ‘APL Antwerp’ and ‘Safmarine Nyassa’ are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, December 12, 2020.