3,047 new Coronavirus cases reported; 50 deaths in past 24 hours

  • The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 67 percent, ICT 51 percent, Peshawar 40 percent and Lahore 35 percent.
APP 11 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 44,582 as 3,047 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Fifty corona patients, 47 of whom were under treatment in hospital and three in their respective homes or isolation facilities died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab and followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

It added that out of the total 50 deaths during last 24 hours 28 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 366 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 67 percent, ICT 51 percent, Peshawar 40 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 60 percent, Multan 50 percent, Peshawar 60 percent and Rawalpindi 56 percent.

Some 42,596 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 12,703 in Sindh, 16,645 in Punjab, 5,063 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,629 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 358 in Balochistan, 410 in GB, and 788 in AJK.

Around 379,092 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 432,327 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,578, Balochistan 17,650, GB 4,770, ICT 34,014, KP 51,172, Punjab 125,897 and Sindh 191,246.

About 8,653 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,109 Sindh among eight of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Thursday, 3,284 in Punjab 18 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Thursday, 1,450 in KP 11 of them died in hospital on Thursday, 353 in ICT Five of them died in hospital on Thursday, 173 in Balochistan two of them died in hospital on Thursday, 98 in GB and 186 in AJK three of them died in hospital on Thursday.

A total of 5,948,742 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 613 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,128 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

