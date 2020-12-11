AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
FESCO issues shutdown schedule

  • Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
APP 11 Dec 2020

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Bhaiwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while Karas Paint, Brighto Chemical Limited and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, MSC Textile, new Interloop, Phalahiwala, Interloop-5, MKB, Five Star Food, Ittehad and HAR Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (December 11).

Similarly, electricity supply from BB Jan, Johal and al-Zamin feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Rajana feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 12, 2020.

