AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

National COVID positivity surges at 7.15 percent; 2,538 patients critical

  • In AJK, Mirpur had 14.29 percent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 8.29 percent and in GB, Gilgit had 2.13 percent.
APP 11 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Friday was recorded 7.15 percent where 2,538 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 18.43 percent followed by Mirpur 14.29 percent and Peshawar 11.68 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 7.74 percent, Balochistan 12.85 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.22 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 4.81 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 8.1 percent, Punjab 3.89 percent and Sindh had 12.27 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Rawalpindi had 6.75 percent, Lahore 5.36 percent, Faisalabad 4.18 percent, Multan 2.57 percent and Gujranwala 1.28 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 18.43 percent, Hyderabad 6.47 percent, in KP, Peshawarhad 11.68 percent, Abbotabad 7.8 percent and Swat had 7.25 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 8.19 percent, in ICT 4.81 percent positivity ratio was prevailing.

In AJK, Mirpur had 14.29 percent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 8.29 percent and in GB, Gilgit had 2.13 percent.

The Mortality Analysis mentioned that overall 8,653 deaths occurred due to COVID-19 where the current Fatality Rate was recorded 2 percent against the global death rate of 2.25 percent.

It added that out of the total deaths 71 percent were males whereas those perished had 76 percent over the age of 50-year with 72 percent of the overall deceased had chronic comorbidities (meaning having other disease prior to contracting coronavirus).

The Analysis highlighted that around 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalized where 58 percent of the hospitalized patients remained on ventilator.

Coronavirus

National COVID positivity surges at 7.15 percent; 2,538 patients critical

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as Federal Minister, takes charge of Finance

Lahore administration seals 55 shops, eight restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs

EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters