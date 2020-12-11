AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
Punjab bears maximum burden of deaths in past 24-hour: NCOC

APP 11 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday revealed the last 24 hours death analysis of COVID-19 affected patients where Punjab bore the burden of maximum deaths due to the deadly Coronavirus surging across the country.

The last 24-Hour summary of deaths due to COVID were recorded 50 where 94 percent of the deceased remained hospitalised for treatment, the latest NCOC update released here said.

It added that out of the total deceased patients due to the contagion 28 hospitalised patients had breath their last on ventilator.

Similarly, 74 percent which was 37 patients out of the overall deceased were males with 81 percent of the deceased having co-morbidities (already affected with another disease or disease before contracting Coronavirus).

The update showed province wise summary of the past 24-hour showing district wise deaths as in Sindh 10 COVID patients died with six deaths reported in Karachi and four in Hyderabad.

The Punjab province recorded the maximum deaths due to COVID-19 which was 19 with the highest in Lahore six deaths, Rawalpindi four, Multan five, Faisalabad one, Gujranawala one, Sargodha one and Muzzafargrah one.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a total of 11 Coronavirus patients died with the maximum of five deaths in Peshawar, two in Mansehra, one each in Dir Lower, Nowshera, Swabi and Tank.

In Balochistan, two COVID-19 patients perished with one each in Pishin and Killa Saifullah, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Five deaths of COVID-19 patients occurred where three deaths were reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including one in Haveli and two deaths in Mirpur.

A comparison of positivity rate of October 12 with the current week was also issued by the NCOC that indicated that COVID positivity ratio was 2.03 percent on 12 October where the current week average was 8.2 percent with an increase of 304 percent over the course of time.

The deaths rate, it added, was 8 deaths on 12 October which during the current week reached at an average of 58 mortalities with 630 percent increase over the period of time.

The daily Hospital Admissions rate was 46 on 12 October which in the ongoing week attained an average of 232 admissions with an increase of 404 percent during the time span.

Moreover, it highlighted the Critical Care Occupancy rate which was 491 oxygenated beds or ventilators on 12 October which during the current week achieved an average of 2,527 with a rise of 415 amid the time duration.

Consequently, the average cases positivity rate was 617 affected patients on 12 October which in the current week reached at an average of 3166 patients with a 413 percent rise over the course of time.

