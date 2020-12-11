AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
CDA removes encroachments from markets, roads, streets of capital

  • According to detail, upon the special direction of the Chairman CDA the enforcement department was carrying out an operation against encroachments in the capital city.
APP 11 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) during operation has removed encroachments from roads, markets, streets and all the other places of capital.

According to detail, upon the special direction of the Chairman CDA the enforcement department was carrying out an operation against encroachments in the capital city.

The illegal washrooms and other encroachments from the front sides of the houses in F/7 sector have been removed.

Encroachments at Margallah road have also been removed and Illegal houses at Bari Imam Muslim Colony have also been demolished.

The illegal fruit stalls throughout the city have been removed. Prior to the recent operation against encroachments the authority has already conducted the same operations in the areas including I-8, Zia Masjid, Shehzad Town, G-8, F-11, H-9, H-8, Khhana Pul, Tarlai, Mandi Mor, G-8, Merabari, Kashmir Housing Society, GT road, I-11, G-7, H-9, Pindora Chungi, Bari Imam, G-9, G-12, I-14, and IJP road.

CDA conducted operation against encroachments after receiving a number of complaints from citizens.

