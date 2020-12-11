Pakistan
SBP injects Rs842.050bn into market
11 Dec 2020
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs. 842.050 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
All 23 bids were accepted.
The rate of return accepted is 7.02 per cent per annum, said SBP press release.
