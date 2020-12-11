AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
Pakistani E-bike Startup Teleport to Launch MODEL T1

  • Pakistan-based e-bikes startup, Teleport, is launching its product, the Model T1, on the 18th of December, 2020.
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Dec 2020
Source: Teleport
Source: Teleport

Teleport, a Pakistan-based electronic bikes startup, is launching its product, the Model T1, on the 18th of December, 2020.

NIC Peshawar’s Startup, Teleport hopes to make its mark in the e-bike startup ecosystem of the region. The e-Bike under development is completely developed by the startup's founder and his team, from design to batteries, motors and even the frame to optimize the efficiency.

Teleport aims to offer its consumers a new, innovative, radical and optimized design. The startup has essentially spent more than two years in research and development of technology for this product.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

Mohyuddin Khan, Teleport's founder, is not only a doctor in making, but an entrepreneur with a passion for home-grown electric automotives. Through Teleport, Khan hopes to not only innovate Pakistan's automotive industry, but also ensure that Pakistani roads become carbon-free.

Electronic bikes have become popular all across the globe due to increased efforts by innovators like Teleport to shift towards cleaner fuels and renewable energy sources. While a lot of big automakers are bring out their electronic cars, e-bikes are still uncommon in the auto industry, specially in Pakistan. Most of the e-bikes available in the global market are also priced at high rates between $1000 and $6000.

Teleport plans on building the e-bike in Pakistan to significantly reduce its cost as compared to other e-bikes in the global market. This e-bike is also being built on the latest ISO standards to ensure that all quality standards are met before the product enters the market.

The startup has not disclosed the exact specifications of its new product as yet, and consumers will probably have to wait until 18th December to learn more about this revolution in Pakistan's bike industry.

Pakistani E-bike Startup Teleport to Launch MODEL T1

