Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine to be ready only at the end of 2021
- Sanofi and GSK announce a delay in their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine programme.
11 Dec 2020
PARIS: France's Sanofi and Britain's GSK said Friday their Covid-19 vaccines will not be ready until the end of 2021, after interim results showed a low immune response in older adults.
"Sanofi and GSK announce a delay in their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine programme to improve immune response in older adults," a statement said, adding that the vaccine's potential availability had been pushed back "from mid-2021 to Q4 2021".
