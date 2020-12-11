World
South Korea reports 689 new coronavirus cases
- Of the new cases, 673 were locally transmitted, which brings the total tally to 40,786, with 572 deaths.
11 Dec 2020
SEOUL: South Korea on Friday reported 689 new coronavirus cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
Of the new cases, 673 were locally transmitted, which brings the total tally to 40,786, with 572 deaths.
