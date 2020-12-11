AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,463 Increased By ▲ 35.32 (0.8%)
BR30 22,565 Increased By ▲ 198.95 (0.89%)
KSE100 42,604 Increased By ▲ 298 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,775 Increased By ▲ 103.42 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lahore administration seals 55 shops, eight restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs

  • On the directives of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz, these shops, halls and restaurants were also fined while warnings were also issued.
  • Punjab has reported 125,897 cases and 3,284 deaths so far.
Aisha Mahmood 11 Dec 2020

The Lahore administration has sealed 55 shops, eight restaurants and two wedding halls in the city for violating coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Shalimar assistant commissioner sealed three shops and four eateries– NN Ghafoor Pharmacy, Mehtab Pumpers, RS General Store, GM Mashallah Super Store, Shahid General Store at GT Road Darogawala Chowk and Kashee Mobile Shop.

Five shops in Marble Achara Market and Terrace Café were also sealed by the assistant commissioner of Model Town. Similarly, the Cantt assistant commissioner sealed two wedding halls, eight shops and three restaurants sealed, while these were also fined Rs 46,000.

35 shops in Thokar Ada, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Chobarjee were also sealed along with several others in Paragon Society, Samaa reported.

On the directives of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz, these shops, halls and restaurants were also fined while warnings were also issued.

The Punjab government has imposed several smart lockdowns in different cities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Punjab has reported 125,897 cases and 3,284 deaths so far.

Coronavirus SOPs Lahore shops fined COVID lockdown

Lahore administration seals 55 shops, eight restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as Federal Minister

EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters