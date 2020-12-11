Lahore administration seals 55 shops, eight restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs

The Lahore administration has sealed 55 shops, eight restaurants and two wedding halls in the city for violating coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Shalimar assistant commissioner sealed three shops and four eateries– NN Ghafoor Pharmacy, Mehtab Pumpers, RS General Store, GM Mashallah Super Store, Shahid General Store at GT Road Darogawala Chowk and Kashee Mobile Shop.

Five shops in Marble Achara Market and Terrace Café were also sealed by the assistant commissioner of Model Town. Similarly, the Cantt assistant commissioner sealed two wedding halls, eight shops and three restaurants sealed, while these were also fined Rs 46,000.

35 shops in Thokar Ada, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Chobarjee were also sealed along with several others in Paragon Society, Samaa reported.

On the directives of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz, these shops, halls and restaurants were also fined while warnings were also issued.

The Punjab government has imposed several smart lockdowns in different cities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Punjab has reported 125,897 cases and 3,284 deaths so far.