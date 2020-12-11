AVN 78.45 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.78%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
CHCC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.72%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.31%)
EFERT 61.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
EPCL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.98%)
FFL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
HASCOL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 132.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.58%)
HUBC 80.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.28%)
KEL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.53%)
OGDC 102.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.04%)
PAEL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PPL 91.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.9%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.61%)
STPL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-4.96%)
TRG 78.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,466 Increased By ▲ 38.84 (0.88%)
BR30 22,588 Increased By ▲ 221.06 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,600 Increased By ▲ 294.51 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,780 Increased By ▲ 108.36 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Malaysia's Oct factory output falls 0.5% y/y, in line with forecast

  • The mining sector index slumped 10.6% from a year earlier, the Statistics Department said in a statement.
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's industrial production in October fell 0.5% from a year earlier, mostly dragged down by lower mining output, government data showed on Friday.

The output index, which measures factory output from the manufacturing, mining and electricity generation sectors, had risen 1% in September on-year.

October's decline was in line with the median forecast among 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The mining sector index slumped 10.6% from a year earlier, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

According to the data, manufacturing and electricity output in October were up 2.4% and 1%, respectively.

Malaysia's exports in October had risen 0.2% from a year earlier on higher shipments of palm oil and manufactured goods, government data showed last month.

Malaysia's industrial production Malaysia's exports

Malaysia's Oct factory output falls 0.5% y/y, in line with forecast

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

EU opens path for sanctions against Turkey

EU lawmakers reach deal on online anti-terror rules

ADB says economy 'recovering'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters