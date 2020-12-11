World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 29,875
11 Dec 2020
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 29,875 to 1,272,078, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 598 to 20,970.
