Japan econmin wants to avoid state of emergency over coronavirus

  • "I would like people to cooperate in order to avoid issuing a state of emergency by all means," he told a news conference.
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday he wanted to see the government avoid issuing another state of emergency over the coronavirus, amid worries over the spread of the virus as new cases jump to record highs.

"I would like people to cooperate in order to avoid issuing a state of emergency by all means," he told a news conference.

Nishimura said he shared a strong sense of crisis with the government's panel of experts that met on Friday to discuss the rising number of cases.

