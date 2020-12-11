India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases
- Deaths rose by 414, with the total now at 142,186, the ministry said.
11 Dec 2020
India recorded 29,398 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Friday, continuing its trend of declining daily cases.
India has recorded 9.8 million cases so far, the world's second-highest number of infections, but daily numbers have dipped steadily since hitting a peak in September.
