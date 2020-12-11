AVN 79.21 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.76%)
Hong Kong shares up at lunch

  • The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.28 percent, or 74.64 points, to 26,485.23.
AFP 11 Dec 2020

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks headed into the break with gains Friday but an early rally was pared by concerns about a lack of progress on a new US stimulus and stuttering talks on a post-Brexit trade deal.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.28 percent, or 74.64 points, to 26,485.23.

