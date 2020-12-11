World
Ghana's opposition candidate rejects election results
- "We will not accept what we know is a fraudulent outcome of these elections and we will take all legitimate steps to reverse this tragedy of justice," John Mahama told a news conference.
11 Dec 2020
ACCRA: Ghana's opposition candidate John Mahama on Thursday rejected as "fraudulent" the results of the country's presidential and parliamentary elections in which president Nana Akufo-Addo won a second term.
"We will not accept what we know is a fraudulent outcome of these elections and we will take all legitimate steps to reverse this tragedy of justice," John Mahama told a news conference.
A day earlier, the electoral commission said that Akufo-Addo had won 51.59 percent of the vote on Monday, ahead of Mahama with 47.36 percent.
EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM
Ghana's opposition candidate rejects election results
COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference
Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn
Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices
Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks
US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval
India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases
US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran
EU opens path for sanctions against Turkey
EU lawmakers reach deal on online anti-terror rules
ADB says economy 'recovering'
Read more stories
Comments