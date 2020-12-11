AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.57%)
Dec 11, 2020
Ghana's opposition candidate rejects election results

  • "We will not accept what we know is a fraudulent outcome of these elections and we will take all legitimate steps to reverse this tragedy of justice," John Mahama told a news conference.
AFP 11 Dec 2020

ACCRA: Ghana's opposition candidate John Mahama on Thursday rejected as "fraudulent" the results of the country's presidential and parliamentary elections in which president Nana Akufo-Addo won a second term.

"We will not accept what we know is a fraudulent outcome of these elections and we will take all legitimate steps to reverse this tragedy of justice," John Mahama told a news conference.

A day earlier, the electoral commission said that Akufo-Addo had won 51.59 percent of the vote on Monday, ahead of Mahama with 47.36 percent.

