Ghana's opposition candidate rejects election results

ACCRA: Ghana's opposition candidate John Mahama on Thursday rejected as "fraudulent" the results of the country's presidential and parliamentary elections in which president Nana Akufo-Addo won a second term.

"We will not accept what we know is a fraudulent outcome of these elections and we will take all legitimate steps to reverse this tragedy of justice," John Mahama told a news conference.

A day earlier, the electoral commission said that Akufo-Addo had won 51.59 percent of the vote on Monday, ahead of Mahama with 47.36 percent.