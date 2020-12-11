World
Cuba will unify its two currencies as of January 1: president
- We consider the conditions met to announce the start of this reform beginning January 1, 2021.
11 Dec 2020
HAVANA: Cuba will unify its two currencies, the Cuban peso and convertible peso, as of January 1, ending a unique system that has existed for nearly three decades, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Thursday.
"We consider the conditions met to announce the start of this reform beginning January 1, 2021, with a single exchange rate of 24 Cuban pesos for one dollar," Diaz-Canel said on television, alongside Raul Castro, the country's former president and Communist Party leader.
EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM
Cuba will unify its two currencies as of January 1: president
COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference
Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn
Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices
Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks
US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval
India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases
US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran
EU opens path for sanctions against Turkey
EU lawmakers reach deal on online anti-terror rules
ADB says economy 'recovering'
Read more stories
Comments