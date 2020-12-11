AVN 77.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
BOP 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
DCL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
DGKC 108.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
HBL 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.23%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
KAPCO 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
MLCF 41.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
OGDC 101.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 35.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
POWER 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
STPL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.25%)
TRG 78.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US hits Chechen leader, Yemenis, Haitians with sanctions

  • Additionally, three Haitians -- one a gang leader and two who were government officials at the time -- accused of responsibility for the November 2018 La Saline attack that left 71 people dead were also named for sanctions.
AFP 11 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: The United States expanded sanctions on Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and added Haitians, Yemenis and others to its blacklist Thursday to mark International Human Rights Day.

The US Treasury bolstered its efforts to punish Kadyrov for human rights violations after placing him and his family on sanctions lists in December 2017 and July 2020.

In a new designation under the US Global Magnitsky sanctions law, the Treasury said Kadyrov was the leader of the Kadyrovtsy, and organization it said engaged in serious human rights abuses.

"Kadyrov and the forces he commands, commonly known as the Kadyrovtsy, are implicated in the murder of Boris Nemtsov, an opposition politician to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other serious violations of human rights," it said.

The Treasury extended the sanctions, which freeze assets under US jurisdiction and seek to lock a target out of the global financial and trading system, to six Russian companies and five individuals that are part of Kadyrov's network.

Also placed on the US blacklist were five security officials of the Houthi rebels in Yemen, including Sultan Zabin, director of the Criminal Investigation Department in Sanaa.

"The country's various Houthi-controlled security and intelligence agencies have committed serious human rights abuse, engaging in the prevailing practice of the arbitrary detention and torture of its citizens," the Treasury said.

Additionally, three Haitians -- one a gang leader and two who were government officials at the time -- accused of responsibility for the November 2018 La Saline attack that left 71 people dead were also named for sanctions.

"As we recognize International Human Rights Day, the United States stands with innocent civilians around the globe who have been victims of violence and oppression," said Treasury Deputy Secretary Justin Muzinich in a statement.

In a comment via the Telegram instant messaging platform, Kadyrov condemned the US action as "hypocrisy," saying "there has never been anything so absurd in the history of mankind." "These sanctions have no effect on the Chechen Republic and its development," he added.

Yemen Sanaa Justin Muzinich Sultan Zabin Boris Nemtsov US Global Magnitsky sanctions law Houthi rebels Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov International Human Rights Day Chechen leader

US hits Chechen leader, Yemenis, Haitians with sanctions

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

EU opens path for sanctions against Turkey

EU lawmakers reach deal on online anti-terror rules

ADB says economy 'recovering'

MoC proposes concessionary rates of power to cement industry

Ravi City project: China, companies want to invest $8bn, PM told

ECB gives euro zone new shot in arm to fight pandemic

EU unveils plans to avoid Brexit chaos as 'no deal' looms larger

Mobile device manufacturers: Has govt backed out?

Roshan Digital Account: Expats remit highest-ever daily amount

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters