AVN 77.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
BOP 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
DCL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
DGKC 108.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
HBL 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.23%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
KAPCO 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
MLCF 41.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
OGDC 101.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 35.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
POWER 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
STPL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.25%)
TRG 78.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
EU opens path for sanctions against Turkey

AFP 11 Dec 2020

BRUSSELS: EU leaders agreed the first step towards imposing sanctions on Turkish targets on Friday in response to Ankara's prospecting for gas in Greek and Cypriot waters.

"The chosen measures will be sanctions on individuals, and supplementary measures could be decided if Turkey pursues its actions," a diplomat told AFP.

