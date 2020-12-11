EU opens path for sanctions against Turkey
BRUSSELS: EU leaders agreed the first step towards imposing sanctions on Turkish targets on Friday in response to Ankara's prospecting for gas in Greek and Cypriot waters.
"The chosen measures will be sanctions on individuals, and supplementary measures could be decided if Turkey pursues its actions," a diplomat told AFP.
EU opens path for sanctions against Turkey
