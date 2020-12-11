ADB says economy 'recovering'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's economy is recovering, particularly in manufacturing and construction, supported by government emergency relief, says the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The ADB in its latest report "Asian Development Outlook Supplement" stated that South Asia's GDP is forecast to contract by 6.1 percent in 2020, revised up from the 6.8 percent contraction expected in September.

Growth in South Asia is forecast to rebound to 7.2 percent in 2021.

The growth forecast for India, the sub-region's largest economy, for fiscal year (FY) 2020 is raised to -8 percent, from the -9 percent projections in September, while outlook for FY 2021 is kept at 8 percent.

The economic activity in developing Asia is forecast to contract by 0.4 percent this year, before picking up to 6.8 percent in 2021 as the region moves toward recovery from the effects of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, it added.

The new growth forecast, presented in a regular supplement to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2020 Update, is an improvement from the -0.7 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast in September, while the outlook for 2021 remains unchanged. But prospects are diverging within the region, with East Asia set to grow this year while other sub-regions are contracting.

"The outlook for developing Asia is showing improvement. Growth projections have been upgraded for the People's Republic of China (PRC) and India, the region's two largest economies," said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada.

"A prolonged pandemic remains the primary risk, but recent developments on the vaccine front are tempering this. Safe, effective, and timely vaccine delivery in developing economies will be critical to support the reopening of economies and the recovery of growth in the region."

Pandemic-induced lockdowns and restrictions have been eased in varying levels in the region, with merchandise exports rebounding quickly from substantial declines in the second quarter.

Mobility is also returning to pre-Covid-19 levels in East Asia and the Pacific, where the spread of Covid-19 has largely been contained or prevented in recent months.

A recovery in tourism, however, is likely to be delayed.

Most of developing Asia's sub-regions are forecast to contract this year.

East Asia is the exception, with an upgraded growth forecast of 1.6 percent for 2020 on the back of faster than expected recoveries in the PRC, and Taipei, China.

East Asia's growth outlook for 2021 is maintained at 7.0 percent.

Economic growth in Southeast Asia remains under pressure as Covid-19 outbreaks and containment measures continue, particularly in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The sub-region's growth forecast for 2020 is revised down to -4.4 percent from -3.8 percent in September.

The sub-region's outlook for 2021 is also downgraded, with Southeast Asia now expected to grow 5.2 percent next year compared to the 5.5 percent growth forecast in September.

The outlook for the Pacific is unchanged for both 2020 and 2021 at -6.1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Central Asia's growth forecast for 2020 remains at -2.1 percent, but outlook for 2021 is slightly downgraded to 3.8 percent, from the 3.9 percent growth projection in September.

Regional inflation is expected to marginally ease to 2.8 percent in 2020, from the 2.9 percent projected in September, due to depressed demand and low oil prices.

Inflation for 2021 is forecast at 1.9 percent, down from 2.3 percent forecast in September. Oil prices are retained at $42.50 per barrel in 2020 before increasing to $50 per barrel in 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020